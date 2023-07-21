The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian investigators detain pro-war nationalist Igor Girkin - wife

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2023 13:54

Updated: JULY 21, 2023 14:12

Russian investigators have detained prominent Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, his wife said on Friday, a move which suggests authorities may have wearied of his criticism of how Moscow is running its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Girkin, who is also known as Igor Strelkov, helped Russia annex Crimea in 2014 and then organize pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine.

A former Federal Security Service (FSB) officer, he said earlier this year that he was entering politics and has been increasingly critical of President Vladimir Putin and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu over what he has called the incompetent way Moscow is running what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

In a message posted on Girkin's official Telegram account, his wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, said:

"Today, at about 11.30, representatives of the Investigative Committee came to our house. I was not at home. Soon, according to the concierge, they took my husband out by his arms and in an unknown direction."

Explosive thrown at IDF soldiers in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 02:05 PM
Turkey issues arrest warrants for Koran burning
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 01:51 PM
Sweden temporarily moves embassy in Iraq to Stockholm
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 01:06 PM
China holds meeting on anti-espionage law with foreign firms
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 12:48 PM
82-year-old dementia patient found dead in Kfar Saba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 12:43 PM
Ericsson investigating reports of Iraq revoking employee work permits
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 11:31 AM
Iran denies oil on tanker seized by Indonesia belongs to Tehran
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 10:46 AM
3-year-old in critical condition after electrical accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 10:44 AM
Hundreds march from Kibbutz Nahshon to Jerusalem in ongoing protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 09:44 AM
Stephanie Hallett replaces Tom Nides as US ambassador to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 09:37 AM
Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 08:49 AM
Dozens of protestors outside Tel Aviv police station
By Erez Harel/Walla!
07/21/2023 01:58 AM
Iran summons Sweden ambassador in Tehran over Quran burning
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 09:25 PM
Cluster munitions in Ukrainian hands, being deployed against Russia - US
By REUTERS
07/20/2023 09:00 PM
Prison Service head confirms she'll complete her term in January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/20/2023 08:25 PM
