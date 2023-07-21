The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says it is in talks on food exports to countries in need

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 21, 2023 17:23

Russia is negotiating exports of food to countries most in need after quitting the Black Sea grain initiative, but has not yet signed any contracts, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Friday.

Vershinin said Russia was sticking to its plans to compensate those countries for the grain they would not receive now that Russia has quit the year-old deal, in which it had guaranteed safe passage to ships exporting grain from Ukraine, despite its conflict with its neighbor.

"Agreements on this matter have not yet been signed, but contacts are under way and these contacts will continue," Vershinin said.

Trial in Trump classified documents case set for May 20 -court document
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 04:40 PM
19-year-old arrested for threats to stab Christian tourists in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 03:15 PM
Explosive thrown at IDF soldiers in West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 02:05 PM
Russian investigators detain pro-war nationalist Igor Girkin - wife
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 01:54 PM
Turkey issues arrest warrants for Koran burning
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 01:51 PM
Sweden temporarily moves embassy in Iraq to Stockholm
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 01:06 PM
China holds meeting on anti-espionage law with foreign firms
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 12:48 PM
82-year-old dementia patient found dead in Kfar Saba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 12:43 PM
Ericsson investigating reports of Iraq revoking employee work permits
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 11:31 AM
Iran denies oil on tanker seized by Indonesia belongs to Tehran
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 10:46 AM
3-year-old in critical condition after electrical accident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 10:44 AM
Hundreds march from Kibbutz Nahshon to Jerusalem in ongoing protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 09:44 AM
Stephanie Hallett replaces Tom Nides as US ambassador to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/21/2023 09:37 AM
Chinese citizen injured in Auckland shooting
By REUTERS
07/21/2023 08:49 AM
Dozens of protestors outside Tel Aviv police station
By Erez Harel/Walla!
07/21/2023 01:58 AM
