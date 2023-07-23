At least four dead in attack in Iran's Zahedan - Tasnim

At least four road police patrol officers were killed in a "terrorist" attack in the mostly Sunni city of Zahedan in Iran's restive southeast, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Sunday.

A judicial order has been issued to arrest the perpetrators, Tasnim reported.

Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, is one of Iran's poorest provinces and a major drug trafficking route.

"Today, attackers ambushed the police car.. and shot at the vehicle," Tasnim report added.

The perpetrators and their motive were not immediately clear.