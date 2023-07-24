Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack

The mayor of the Ecuadorian Pacific port city of Manta, Agustin Intriago, was shot dead on Sunday, authorities said, in a brazen attack that stunned the political establishment.

Police said the 38-year-old Intriago, who was re-elected as mayor of Manta in February, had been inspecting public works in the city at the time of the attack.

In a video shared on social media, local police commander Alex Salgado told reporters Intriago had been hit by an undetermined number of bullets and a woman had also died in the incident, describing her as a "collateral victim."

The municipal government of Manta said on its Twitter account that Intriago had been shot dead.

Police said on Twitter that officers had secured a truck with a grenade inside it and a gun nearby which investigators believe may have been used in the attack.