Gallant: IDF To brief security cabinet ministers on military readiness

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced on Monday that they have asked the IDF to brief the cabinet on the evolving status of the readiness of the IDF in the shadow of the debate over the government's repeal of the reasonableness standard.

The decision also came after Opposition Leader Yair Lapid and National Unity Party leader and former defense minister and IDF chief Benny Gantz each received briefings from either IDF chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi or Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar.

The timing of the briefings and the intentional public announcements suggested major moves are on the horizon regarding the government's policy, in no small part due to concerns about harm to the IDF's readiness.

Over 10,000 IDF reservists, including 1,194 from the air force and 1,855 from IDF intelligence, have announced they are quitting their reserve roles to protest government policy.