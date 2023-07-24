Ben-Gvir files police complaint over death threats

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir filed a complaint with police in response to death threats leveled against him on Facebook on Saturday night.

"Someone should assassinate this Ben-Gvir. He should die in the worst possible agony. Idiot, arrogant, Jewish arse, criminal," read the post.

Ben-Gvir's office called for the Attorney-General's office to open an investigation, saying that the blood of right-wing officials was "no less red than the blood of ministers and public figures from the left."

"Threats do not scare me, I will continue to work for the security of the citizens of Israel," said Ben-Gvir, who thanked security forces for protecting him and his family.