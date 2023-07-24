The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
The Kremlin said on Monday Russia would press on with what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and achieve all of its aims despite Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the comment when asked how Russia would respond to a drone attack on the Russian capital in the early hours of Monday morning which it blamed on Ukraine.

Russia said two non-residential buildings had been hit in the attack.

Separately, Russia said Ukraine tried to attack the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight using 17 drones, but that the attack had been foiled.

Kremlin accuses Kyiv of attack that killed Russian journalist
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:25 PM
Ben-Gvir files police complaint over death threats
By MICHAEL STARR
07/24/2023 12:00 PM
Suspected arrested after burned body found in Jordan Valley
By MICHAEL STARR
07/24/2023 11:55 AM
Gallant: IDF To brief security cabinet ministers on military readiness
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
07/24/2023 11:07 AM
Talks with North Korea start on US soldier Travis King - UN Command
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 09:15 AM
Reasonableness bill to be voted on Monday afternoon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 06:38 AM
IDF clashes with armed Palestinian group near Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/24/2023 05:01 AM
Mayor of Ecuadorian city of Manta assassinated in attack
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 04:12 AM
Former Iraqi Kurdish intelligence official killed in car explosion
By REUTERS
07/24/2023 12:22 AM
Nine killed after civilian plane crashes in Port Sudan airport
By REUTERS
07/23/2023 11:25 PM
Top 150 Israeli companies declare strike on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2023 11:16 PM
Lapid agrees to compromise proposal presented by Herzog
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2023 09:57 PM
Netanyahu meets with Boeing presidents to discuss cooperation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2023 09:17 PM
Anti-reform protesters march on Brooklyn Bridge
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2023 06:30 PM
Herzog meets with Netanyahu in hospital to discuss judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/23/2023 06:19 PM
