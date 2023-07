Israeli security forces arrested eight Palestinians suspected of terror activities in the West Bank overnight on Tuesday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

In addition to the arrests, the IDF confiscated several weapons and weapon parts, including M-16 parts and cartridges as well as an air rifle.

In the village of Beit Sira, the soldiers were faced with hostile crowds and responded with dispersal measures.

There were no reported casualties to Israeli forces.