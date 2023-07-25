Syria accuses Israel of attacking internal security forces near border

The Syrian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of attacking points belonging to the country's Internal Security Forces in al-Qahtaniah, near the border with the Golan Heights, causing material damage, in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry did not state when the alleged attack occurred.

The Foreign Ministry claimed that the attack was a "flagrant violation of the Separation of Forces agreement," an agreement reached through the UN in 1974 after the Yom Kippur War establishing a ceasefire and creating an area of separation between Israel and Syria.