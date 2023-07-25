The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Bahrain summons Sweden's charge d'affaires over Koran burning

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 25, 2023 21:48

Bahrain summoned Sweden's chargé d'affaires and handed her a formal protest letter against "allowing extremists to burn copies of Koran in Stockholm under police protection," the state news agency said on Tuesday citing the foreign ministry.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation and denunciation of the recurrence of these disgraceful incidents, as a serious provocation to the feelings of Muslims and a violation of international principles, and resolutions," it added.

US State Dept: there will not be a stoppage of military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 08:59 PM
Israeli nuclear scientists considering resigning over judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 08:15 PM
Two killed in Greece fire-fighting plane crash
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 06:56 PM
Syria accuses Israel of attacking internal security forces near border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 06:42 PM
Ukraine lawmaker suspected of collaboration with Russia detained
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 06:15 PM
Rabbi in southern Israel suspected of sexually harassing boys
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 05:43 PM
Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:28 PM
Putin ally says Russian sanctions 'catastrophic' for food market
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:14 PM
US says Russian plane hit one of its drones with flare over Syria
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:53 PM
TikTok to launch e-commerce platform in US to sell China-made goods
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:50 PM
Russian lawmakers vote to raise conscription age limit to 30
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 03:20 PM
Tel Aviv light rail set to open in early August - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 03:14 PM
Labor court rules against health system strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 02:44 PM
Kremlin: Putin and Lukashenko discussed Wagner, cooperation, threats
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:58 PM
UK urges Israel to ensure the independence of judiciary is preserved
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 12:43 PM
