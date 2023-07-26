The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Palestinian arrested after stealing vehicle, entering IDF base

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 08:52

A Palestinian resident of Beit Umar in the West Bank was arrested by Israel Police on Tuesday night for entering a military base with a stolen vehicle, police said Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspect rammed through the entrance to the base after police blocked roads across the city of Elad, where the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect was found during searches conducted by soldiers at the base, as well as police and Border Police officers. The stolen vehicle was left abandoned inside the IDF base.

The suspect, 26 years old, was detained and will be brought to the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to extend his arrest.

One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship - Dutch coast guard
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 08:24 AM
Japan says hopes to communicate closely with China, with Wang Yi
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 05:33 AM
South Korea detects H5N1 bird flu in two cats at shelter
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:51 AM
Australia court finesMeta $14 mln for undisclosed data collection
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:32 AM
Ukraine says allies commit $244 mln for humanitarian demining
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:27 AM
FTC readies lawsuit that could break up Amazon
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 02:32 AM
Bahrain summons Sweden's charge d'affaires over Quran burning
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 09:48 PM
US State Dept: there will not be a stoppage of military aid to Israel
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 08:59 PM
Israeli nuclear scientists considering resigning over judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 08:15 PM
Two killed in Greece fire-fighting plane crash
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 06:56 PM
Syria accuses Israel of attacking internal security forces near border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 06:42 PM
Ukraine lawmaker suspected of collaboration with Russia detained
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 06:15 PM
Rabbi in southern Israel suspected of sexually harassing boys
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/25/2023 05:43 PM
Ron DeSantis involved in car accident but is uninjured, spokesperson says
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:28 PM
Putin ally says Russian sanctions 'catastrophic' for food market
By REUTERS
07/25/2023 04:14 PM
