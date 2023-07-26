Palestinian arrested after stealing vehicle, entering IDF base

A Palestinian resident of Beit Umar in the West Bank was arrested by Israel Police on Tuesday night for entering a military base with a stolen vehicle, police said Wednesday morning.

According to police, the suspect rammed through the entrance to the base after police blocked roads across the city of Elad, where the vehicle was stolen.

The suspect was found during searches conducted by soldiers at the base, as well as police and Border Police officers. The stolen vehicle was left abandoned inside the IDF base.

The suspect, 26 years old, was detained and will be brought to the Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to extend his arrest.