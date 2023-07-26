NGO: Suspend Army Radio reporter for shouting 'shame' at Smortich

Human rights organization Betzalmo demanded on Wednesday that Army Radio suspend reporter Sami Peretz from his position for insulting the Knesset.

The incident occurred as Peretz went to the Knesset to report on the IDF's plan and shouted "shame" at Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, upon running into him. This was following the enactment of the law to cancel the reasonableness clause.

"It is unacceptable for an IDF Galei Tzahal reporter to use his position to attack members of the Knesset and violate his power," the letter sent by Betzalmo's CEO Shai Glick stated. "I call on you to suspend him immediately until a clear and public apology is made."