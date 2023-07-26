The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

NGO: Suspend Army Radio reporter for shouting 'shame' at Smortich

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 26, 2023 17:07

Human rights organization Betzalmo demanded on Wednesday that Army Radio suspend reporter Sami Peretz from his position for insulting the Knesset. 

The incident occurred as Peretz went to the Knesset to report on the IDF's plan and shouted "shame" at Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, upon running into him. This was following the enactment of the law to cancel the reasonableness clause. 

"It is unacceptable for an IDF Galei Tzahal reporter to use his position to attack members of the Knesset and violate his power," the letter sent by Betzalmo's CEO Shai Glick stated. "I call on you to suspend him immediately until a clear and public apology is made."

Regev, Smotrich: "We won't increase the prices of public transportation"
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 06:01 PM
EU concerned about Israel's judicial reform, urges inclusive process
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 05:59 PM
US officials to meet Taliban representatives to discuss rights issues
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 05:50 PM
6.8M earthquake hits Port-Orly, Vanuatu region - USGS
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:04 PM
Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader Haniyeh
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 03:09 PM
Israeli killed in Ramle car blast, police probing incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 01:38 PM
Russian court jails top cyber security executive for 14 years in treason
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 01:24 PM
Knesset to convene on IDF war preparedness in classified hearing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 11:21 AM
Israel arrests 32 in West Bank raid, including six Islamic Jihad members
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 09:13 AM
Palestinian arrested after stealing vehicle, entering IDF base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/26/2023 08:52 AM
One dead, several wounded after fire on cargo ship - Dutch coast guard
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 08:24 AM
Japan says hopes to communicate closely with China, with Wang Yi
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 05:33 AM
South Korea detects H5N1 bird flu in two cats at shelter
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:51 AM
Australia court finesMeta $14 mln for undisclosed data collection
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:32 AM
Ukraine says allies commit $244 mln for humanitarian demining
By REUTERS
07/26/2023 04:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by