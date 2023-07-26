Public transportation prices will not be raised, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Wednesday a day after it was raised by 12% without prior notice.

According to the agreed-upon plan, residents of communities in the geographical periphery will receive a 50% discount, as well as those eligible for National Insurance, and residents of communities with a socio-economic ranking of 1-5.

A third discount will be given to young people aged 18-26 on monthly contracts, and released soldiers will be granted a full year of free rides on public transportation.