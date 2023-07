IDF Captain Lidar Peretz, who died in a training accident at the Tze’elim base in the Negev last week, was run over, according to the findings of the investigation published by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit on Wednesd

The investigation indicates that Peretz was run over during the movement of the battalion from the Tze’elim base to an operational line in the Gaza Division.

Another soldier sustained minor injuries in the incident.