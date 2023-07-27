Police arrest man on suspicion of sexually abusing minors

Israel Police arrested a man on suspicion of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in Holon, the police announced on Thursday morning.

Police opened an investigation after receiving a report that the suspect allegedly assaulted the girl while they were in an elevator together.

During the investigation, police began to suspect that the man was also responsible for other similar incidents in the last few weeks.

The suspect will be brought before a judge for his arrest to be extended later on Thursday.