Army helicopter crashes in northern Iraq with no casualties

A military helicopter crashed while attempting an emergency landing during a training mission in northern Iraq on Thursday, two Iraqi security sources said, adding there were no casualties.

The helicopter crashed in Makhmour region, about 60 km (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil, the sources said.

The security sources said the helicopter belonged to the US-led coalition, adding that the helicopter was attempting an emergency landing due to a technical glitch.

A spokesman for the US-led international coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.