Jewish boy physically assaulted in antisemitic attack - report

In a disturbing incident in Lyon, an antisemitic attack took place involving a 13-year-old boy targeted by three assailants, according to a report by Radio J. The young man, who was visibly identifiable as Jewish, endured a violent assault as he was jostled and pushed against a wall.

According to the report, a brave witness came to his aid, prompting the attackers to issue death threats if the witness reported the incident.

Undeterred by the threats, the teenager found the courage to speak out, and a complaint was swiftly filed, according to the report. "As a result, authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter, treating it as a case of aggravated violence based on religious affiliation," Radio J said.