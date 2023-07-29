Nasrallah to Israel: 'We are prepared, we'll face any error'

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah gave another speech on Saturday morning on the occasion of Ashura Day in which he delivered a message to Israeli political officials, Hebrew media reported.

"Beware of stupid acts and wrong choices. We are prepared for any decision, and we will deal with any error.

"Hezbollah will not abandon its responsibility in defense or deterrence. It will not bow its head in front of the Zionist entity and will be ready to face any mistake by Israel," Nasrallah continued.