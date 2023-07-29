The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Weaker Doksuri drenches north China, Beijing evacuates thousands

By REUTERS
Published: JULY 29, 2023 14:39

Rain soaked northern China on Saturday as Doksuri, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in years, prompted thousands to evacuate in Beijing after pummeling the Philippines and Taiwan, and lashing China's coast.

A broad area encompassing the capital faces medium to high risk of rainstorm disasters over the coming three days, China's national forecaster said. Thunderstorms in the capital were forecast to peak on Saturday.

As the storm rolls inland, cumulative rainfall of 100 mm (4 inches) or more was forecast over 220,000 square km (85,000 square miles), potentially affecting 130 million people.

"Doksuri's intensity continues to weaken but the impact is far from over," the China Meteorological Administration said, warning the public to be vigilant and avoid high-risk areas in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region where localized rainfall could reach 600 mm (two feet).

Over the weekend, small and medium-sized rivers in southern Beijing, central and western areas of Hebei, eastern Shanxi and northern Henan could swell above warning levels, while flash floods and geological hazards could occur around mountainous areas.

Russia has received around 30 peace proposals on Ukraine - TASS
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 02:41 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky visits positions near Bakhmut
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 02:09 PM
Nasrallah to Israel: 'We are prepared, we'll face any error'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/29/2023 12:25 PM
Swedish migration agency re-examines residency permit of Koran burner
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:30 AM
Russia says coalition drone flew 'dangerously close' to Russian warplane
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:14 AM
Four killed in Turkish drone strike against PKK members in Iraq
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 07:11 AM
US told ousted Niger president it will work to restore order
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 05:03 AM
UN Security Council condemns Niger coup, calls for release of president
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 01:42 AM
US to provide Taiwan with military aid, White House says
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 01:10 AM
Biden says a deal may be on the way with Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
07/29/2023 12:24 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attacks on Shi'ite shrine
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 10:49 PM
Missile hits residential building in Ukrainian city of Dnipro
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 09:30 PM
After week of shutdown, the Haifa Carmelit will return to activity
By Walla!
07/28/2023 07:01 PM
Polish city of Warsaw adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
07/28/2023 04:38 PM
Trump will not end presidential campaign if convicted, sentenced
By REUTERS
07/28/2023 04:08 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by