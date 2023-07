Fifteen people were slightly to moderately injured in an accident between two minibusses on Route 4 near Netanya on Monday morning, according to a statement from Israel's Fire and Rescue Authority.

Magen David Adom first responders administered medical treatment and evacuated them to the Laniado Hospital in Netanya, Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba, and Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.