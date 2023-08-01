Gallant postpones decision regarding Army Radio to October

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant received his committee's recommendation to re-examine the future of Army Radio, according to a Tuesday Walla report.

This news came in light of Army Radio's temporary commander Danny Zaken professing his intention to alter the broadcasting schedule and conduct a "political cleanse" of the station's judicial reform protest coverage.

The committee was appointed by Gallant himself in April in order to evaluate Army Radio's political bent (or lack thereof).

Gallant added on Tuesday that he will postpone any official decisions until October, and Walla stated that Zaken will likely continue in his position until then.