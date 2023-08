France will evacuate its citizens from Niger very soon, the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday, days after a junta overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power in the west African country.

"Evacuation is being prepared. It will happen very soon," the foreign ministry said.

The overthrow last Wednesday of President Bazoum - the seventh military takeover in less than three years in West and Central Africa - has sent shockwaves across the region.