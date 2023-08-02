The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
North Korea criticizes US human rights envoy as 'wicked, mudslinging'

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 01:49

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 02:06

North Korea denounced the new US special envoy on the country's human rights issues, Julie Turner, as a "wicked" person who has resorted to "mudslinging" while interfering in other countries' internal affairs.

An unnamed spokesperson of what North Korea's state media called the Association for Human Rights Studies said Turner had earned "notoriety" for "mudslinging" over human rights issues and "spitting out coarse invective" against the country.

"Her absurd remarks are nothing but grumbles of either a person ignorant of even the concept of human rights or a human rights abuser embodying the inveterate bad habit of the US which revels in meddling in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and slandering it," the spokesperson said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

The appointment of "such a wicked woman" highlights Washington's hostile policy toward Pyongyang, it said, warning of "retaliatory action of justice."

Tunisian president appoints Ahmed Hachani as prime minister
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 02:00 AM
IDF troops in Nablus work to clear roads to Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 11:34 PM
Ami Dadaon breaks world record at para swimming world championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 09:54 PM
North Korea responds to UN Command outreach about US soldier
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 09:38 PM
Turkish staff member at Swedish consulate shot, seriously injured
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 08:27 PM
Armed robbers steal millions worth of jewelry from Piaget store in Paris
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 08:20 PM
Helicopter crashes in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 07:52 PM
White House says it is not aware of any specific Wagner NATO threat
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 06:42 PM
Ukraine calls in Polish ambassador over presidential aide's comments
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 03:07 PM
Police officer injured while arresting protester for noise violation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 01:51 PM
High Court to hear petition on LGBTQ couple adoption on August 2
By MICHAEL STARR
08/01/2023 01:04 PM
French FM confirms that evacuation plans are underway in Niger
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 10:27 AM
Gallant postpones decision regarding Army Radio to October
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 09:10 AM
Four Israelis indicted after staging 10 home invasions, stealing propert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 08:56 AM
Russia thwarts Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea navy ships - TASS
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 08:04 AM
