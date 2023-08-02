The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Russia hits port, grain silo in Ukraine's Odesa region

Also, for the first time since the expiration of the grain deal, several foreign cargo ships arrived in the Izmail port via the Black Sea on Sunday, Ukrainian media reported.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 07:08

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 07:29
A view shows a grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of an agricultural company in the village of Pavlivka, in Odesa region, Ukraine July 21, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok)
A view shows a grain warehouse destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, at a compound of an agricultural company in the village of Pavlivka, in Odesa region, Ukraine July 21, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Nina Liashonok)

Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Wednesday, setting some of them on fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

There have been no reports of casualties, he said. Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after refusing to extend the Black Sea grain deal that had allowed for exports of Ukrainian grain.

Ukrainian media reported the drones arrived from the Black Sea and then moved west along the Danube river towards Izmail, a key port from which Ukrainian grain is taken by barge to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onwards.

Foreign ships enter the Black Sea

Another Russian attack in late July targeted the Izmail port terminal on the Danube delta, destroying a grain warehouses.

A destroyed Russian Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft system is seen at Snake (Zmiinyi) Island in the Black Sea, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a year ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 8, 2023 (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) A destroyed Russian Pantsir-S1 self-propelled anti-aircraft system is seen at Snake (Zmiinyi) Island in the Black Sea, retaken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces a year ago, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released July 8, 2023 (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)


