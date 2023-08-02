The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian strike caused serious damage at Ukraine's Izmail port on Danube

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 10:12

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 10:28

Ukraine's defense ministry said on Wednesday a grain silo was damaged in the latest Russian attack on the Ukrainian port of Izmail on the Danube river.

"Another elevator in the port of Izmail, Odesa region, was damaged by Russians. Ukrainian grain has the potential to feed millions of people worldwide," the ministry wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Russia stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after Moscow refused last month to extend the Black Sea grain deal that had allowed for exports of Ukrainian grain.

Daycare assistant extradited to Israel 9 years after causing baby death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 10:03 AM
54 Israel Police volunteers pause service over judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 09:27 AM
France mediates between Israel, Hezbollah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 07:53 AM
IDF soldiers operating in Jericho after shots heard in the area
By Amir Bohbot/Walla!
08/02/2023 06:35 AM
Explosions, drone debris in Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko says
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 03:19 AM
Tunisian president appoints Ahmed Hachani as prime minister
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 02:00 AM
North Korea criticizes US human rights envoy as 'wicked, mudslinging'
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:49 AM
IDF troops in Nablus work to clear roads to Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 11:34 PM
Ami Dadaon breaks world record at para swimming world championship
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/01/2023 09:54 PM
North Korea responds to UN Command outreach about US soldier
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 09:38 PM
Turkish staff member at Swedish consulate shot, seriously injured
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 08:27 PM
Armed robbers steal millions worth of jewelry from Piaget store in Paris
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 08:20 PM
Helicopter crashes in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 07:52 PM
White House says it is not aware of any specific Wagner NATO threat
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 06:42 PM
Ukraine calls in Polish ambassador over presidential aide's comments
By REUTERS
08/01/2023 03:07 PM
