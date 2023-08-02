The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
US soccer team Philadelphia Union sign Israel's Tai Baribo

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 18:39

The Philadelphia Union signed Israeli forward Tai Baribo to a contract through the 2025 MLS season on Wednesday. It includes a club option for 2026.

Financial terms of his acquisition from the Austrian Bundesliga side Wolfsberger AC were not disclosed

Baribo, 25, scored a team-high 16 goals and added three assists this past season with Wolfsberger. Baribo tallied 27 goals in 61 games over two seasons with the club.

"In just two years playing in the Austrian Bundesliga, Tai has proven himself to be an incredibly dangerous and productive striker," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "We are continuously looking to add to the quality of our roster, and having one of the top scorers in the Austrian league join us will help build on the success of this team. We look forward to seeing what he'll contribute the rest of this season and going forward."

