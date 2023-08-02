The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia wants 'global catastrophe,' food markets collapse

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 22:06

Updated: AUGUST 2, 2023 22:07

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that Russia's attacks on port infrastructure showed Moscow was intent on creating a "global catastrophe," with a crisis in food markets, prices and supplies.

"For the Russian state, this is not just a battle against our freedom and against our country," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"Moscow is waging a battle for a global catastrophe. In their madness, they need world food markets to collapse, they need a price crisis, they need disruptions in supplies."

 

Ashdod synagogue damaged, money stolen in suspected break-in - police
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 10:15 PM
IDF to raze West Bank home of terrorist who killed Yaniv brothers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 09:29 PM
Netanyahu voices support for IDF gen. after Likud MK's disparagement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 09:03 PM
Russia limits movement in Kerch Strait near Crimea - TASS
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 07:00 PM
US soccer team Philadelphia Union sign Israel's Tai Baribo
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 06:39 PM
Palestinians indicted for smuggling arms into Jenin during IDF operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 04:48 PM
Large fire hits industrial zone in Iran's Doroud city
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:37 PM
Poland says it protests against Belarus actions near border
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:26 PM
Russia will return to Black Sea grain deal when its interests are upheld
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:06 PM
Russian navy starts drills in Baltic Sea ticker
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 01:03 PM
Israeli arrested after entering Jordan illegally - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 11:22 AM
Russian strike caused serious damage at Ukraine's Izmail port on Danube
By REUTERS
08/02/2023 10:12 AM
Daycare assistant extradited to Israel 9 years after causing baby death
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 10:03 AM
54 Israel Police volunteers pause service over judicial reform
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 09:27 AM
France mediates between Israel, Hezbollah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/02/2023 07:53 AM
