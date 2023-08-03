EU says Poland's new law on Russian influence raises 'serious concerns'

The European Union executive said on Thursday that Poland's new law on Russian influence "continues to raise serious concerns."

Despite criticism that it could serve as a tool to persecute political rivals ahead of a national election due this autumn, Poland's President Andrzej Duda - an ally of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party - signed the law into force on Wednesday.

The law would, among other things, create a special committee to investigate any undue Russian influence in Poland.

A spokeswoman of the European Commission also said that risked putting Poland at odds with EU laws when the panel starts operating.