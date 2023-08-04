An explosion was heard in Givat Shmuel, police at the scene

An explosive device was found in an apartment building on Havasi Street in Givat Shmuel on Thursday night. The device was confirmed to be criminal in nature.

Police arrived a short time after and neutralized the device.

The police released a statement stating "The Israel Police received a report a short time ago about hearing an explosion in a residential building on Hanasi Street in Givat Shmuel. Police and bomb squad officers arrived at the scene and located an explosive device. There are no casualties. The background is criminal. An investigation was opened to find out the circumstances."

This is a developing story.