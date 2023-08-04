The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Blasts, gunfire reported near Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk

The emergency services of Novorossiysk have confirmed reports of blasts and security services have been informed.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 06:08

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2023 06:43
Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9, according to local media. (photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)
Russian Navy vessels are anchored in a bay of the Black Sea port of Sevastopol in Crimea May 8, 2014. Russian servicemen and sailors will conduct a parade to mark Victory Day on May 9, according to local media.
(photo credit: STRINGER/ REUTERS)

Russian social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire near the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk on Friday morning, which could indicate the first Ukrainian attack on one of Russia's main commercial ports.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium which loads oil onto tankers in Novorossiysk said the port has temporarily barred all ship movement. It said its facilities had not been damaged and oil loadings continued onto tankers which were already moored

Videos posted on a local online community and circulated by Russian online news outlet Astra showed the movement of ships just off the coast with the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.

The emergency services of Novorossiysk have confirmed reports of blasts and security services have been informed, Russia's RIA news agency reported. The port is one of the biggest in the Black Sea.

Disputes over the Black Sea in recent weeks

Clashes in the Black Sea and adjacent ports have escalated since Russia refused last month to extend a deal allowing for the safe exports of grain from Ukrainian ports; Russian drones and missiles have struck several Ukrainian port facilities and grain silos on or near the Black Sea.

Russia has also reported an attack by Ukrainian sea drones on its warships which were escorting a civilian vessel.

A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the Ukrainian uncrewed speedboat attacking the Russian warship Ivan Khurs in the Black Sea near the Bosphorus strait, in this image taken from handout footage released May 24, 2023. (credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS) A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be the Ukrainian uncrewed speedboat attacking the Russian warship Ivan Khurs in the Black Sea near the Bosphorus strait, in this image taken from handout footage released May 24, 2023. (credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)


