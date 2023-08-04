The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
BREAKING NEWS

Poland arrests Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 4, 2023 11:25

Poland has detained another suspected member of a Russian spy network, bringing the total number of people detained as part of an investigation to 16, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Friday.

"(The Internal Security Agency) detained another, already sixteenth person suspected of participating in a Russian spy network," Kaminski wrote on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Belarusian Mikhail A. took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. He also carried out propaganda activities for Russia. He was taken into custody."

14-year-old arrested for throwing Molotov cocktail at Jewish home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 11:07 AM
Japan to host Iranian top diplomat, ask to cut weapon supply to Russia
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 10:29 AM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Tulkarm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 08:53 AM
Niger's ousted president calls for restoration of his government
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 02:17 AM
An explosion was heard in Givat Shmuel, police at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 12:33 AM
Syrian Defense Ministry: drones launched by militants in Aleppo
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 11:41 PM
Trump enters not guilty plea on trying to overturn 2020 US election
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 11:26 PM
White House says it is concerned N. Korea will send munitions to Russia
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:18 PM
Zelensky: Troops face difficulty, but Ukrainian strength dominates
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 10:07 PM
Three killed, eight injured in traffic accidents throughout Israel
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/03/2023 08:10 PM
Eight-year-old drowns in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 07:20 PM
Stun grenade thrown at Kfar Saba business
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/03/2023 06:35 PM
China: Niger, regional countries have 'wisdom' to find resolution
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 03:44 PM
Russia's Navalny expecting 'Stalinist' sentence of 18 more years in jail
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 03:13 PM
EU says Poland's new law on Russian influence raises 'serious concerns'
By REUTERS
08/03/2023 02:01 PM
