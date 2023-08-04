Central donor for Kohelet Forum halts contributions

A central donor for the Kohelet Forum, Arthur Dantchik, announced that he would halt contributions to the forum and other research institutes in Israel, Calcalist reported on Friday.

“Throughout my life I have supported a variety of organizations that promote individual freedoms and economic freedom for every person,” read a statement from Dantchik. “When society is divided in a way that endangers democracy, the order of the hour is to focus on bringing hearts together and repairing the rifts that have opened in social cohesion. I decided to stop my support for research institutes in Israel, including the Kohelet Forum. I believe that at this time, the most necessary thing for the State of Israel is the closure of divisions and the restoration of national unity.”