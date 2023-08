Jewish American actor Mark Margulis passed away at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital in New York on Friday at the age of 83.

Margulis played the role of Hector Salamanca on the massively popular television series, Breaking Bad. He played the same character on the series Better Call Saul.

His final film role was in the 2020 film, Minyan, where he played the character, Itzik. Minyan is a story about a gay, teenage Jewish boy set in the 1980s.