Crimea residents hear blast, Russia-installed official says unrelated to bridge

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 5, 2023 01:41

Residents of Russian-occupied Crimea reported an explosion near the bridge linking the peninsula to the Russian mainland early on Saturday, but a Russia-installed official in the region denied the bridge had come under attack.

"Once again, there was no direct attack on the Crimea bridge and there was no explosion in the immediate vicinity," Sergei Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Traffic was halted on the bridge in the early morning, the third such stop in the past 24 hours.

Saudi Arabia calls on its citizens to quickly leave Lebanese territory
By REUTERS
08/05/2023 12:42 AM
Permanent Mission of N. Korea to US criticizes US for nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
08/05/2023 12:40 AM
Trump pleads not guilty to charges in classified documents case
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 11:03 PM
Palestinian teen shot dead by settlers - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 10:48 PM
Woman drowns off Herzliya beach
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 08:37 PM
American Jewish actor Mark Margolis passes away at the age of 83
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 08:10 PM
Putin bars 'unfriendly' foreigners from owning stakes in Russian firms
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 05:50 PM
Putin opposer Navalny sentenced to another 19 years in prison
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 05:32 PM
Tel Aviv light rail approved to begin operating on August 18
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 05:20 PM
Chinese special envoy Li Hui will visit Jeddah for Ukraine talks
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 03:54 PM
Assuta permitted to accept new IVF patients after scandal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 01:41 PM
Ukraine says Russia planning 'false flag' attack at Belarus refinery
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 01:33 PM
Romanian court releases influencer Andrew Tate from house arrest
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 12:39 PM
Central donor for Kohelet Forum halts contributions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/04/2023 12:18 PM
Poland arrests Belarusian suspected of spying for Russia
By REUTERS
08/04/2023 11:25 AM
