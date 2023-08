Police are searching for Ali Marai, who went missing after leaving his home on Se'adya Paz Street in Haifa on August 4, according to a police spokesperson.

The police did not state his age but said that his height is 1.95 m. and he has black hair. When he went missing he was wearing gray pants.

Anyone who knows details of his whereabouts is requested to report to the Haifa station by phone at 048648811 or to the 100 hotline of the Israel Police.