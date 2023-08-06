Druzhba oil pipeline is leaking, says Polish pipeline operator PERN

Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak on Saturday evening in one line of the Druzhba pipeline, which carries oil from Russia to Europe, and halted oil pumping through the line, it said.

The leak was detected near Chodecz, central Poland, on one of the two lines of the western section of the Druzhba through which crude oil reaches Germany, PERN said.

PERN said the second line of was operating without any changes and there was no health threat to local residents, adding the company was investigating the cause of the incident.