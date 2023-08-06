Pakistan passenger train derails, killing at least 15 people

A passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing at least 15 people and injuring 50, local broadcaster Geo reported.

Around 10 cars of a passenger train derailed near a town in the southern province of Sindh, roughly 275 km (171 miles) from the country's largest city Karachi.

Accidents on Pakistan's decaying rail system are common and successive governments have for years been trying to secure funds to upgrade the rail network as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative for infrastructure projects.