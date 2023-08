Five Palestinians were arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of involvement in clashes with Israeli settlers near the village of Burka over the weekend, during which a Palestinian was shot and killed and an Israeli was seriously wounded by stone throwing, according to Israel Police.

The IDF, Border Police, and Shin Bet arrested 17 Palestinians throughout the West Bank on Sunday night, including in Jenin, Beit Furik, Beit Fajar, al-Khader, Beit Rima, Azzoun, Burka, al-Mughayyir, and Beita.