China's foreign ministry said on Monday that recent international talks in Saudi Arabia on resolving the Ukraine crisis helped "consolidate international consensus".

China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs, Li Hui, "had extensive contact and communication with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis...listened to all sides' opinions and proposals, and further consolidated international consensus," the foreign ministry said in a written statement.

More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, took part in the Jeddah talks that ended on Sunday.