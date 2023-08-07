Suspect arrested for Jaffa synagogue robbery

Police officers in Jaffa arrested an individual suspected of stealing sacred objects from the synagogue on Beshat Street on Sunday, the police spokesperson announced on Monday.

The suspect, a 47-year-old resident of Tel Aviv, was arrested after allegedly trying to break into the Jaffa synagogue, and he is suspected of being connected to other synagogue robberies.

Among the objects discovered in the suspect's home are Torah accessories and an old scroll containing a portion of the Hebrew scriptures.

The suspect's detention was extended until Tuesday.