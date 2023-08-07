The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli doctors threaten to not work if gov't rejects court ruling

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 17:07

The "White Coats" healthcare staff protest organization threatened to not go to work should the government choose to disobey the potential verdicts of the High Court, Israeli media reported on Monday.

"The responsibility for the disruptions in the health system will be placed entirely on the prime minister and his ministers who led to this," the protest organization said.

The declaration comes regarding the possibility that the High Court may strike down the government's decision to restrict the use of the reasonableness standard. 

PM Netanyahu backs Shin Bet 'important work' of protecting Israelis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:08 PM
Suspect arrested for Jaffa synagogue robbery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 05:04 PM
Blast injures 10 near grain silos at Turkish port
By REUTERS
08/07/2023 04:29 PM
Explosive device detonates in Palestinian-controlled area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 01:30 PM
China: Ukraine talks in Jeddah helped consolidate int'l consensus
By REUTERS
08/07/2023 12:01 PM
Palestinian dies after being shot by Israeli forces last week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 10:12 AM
Five Palestinians arrested for involvement in Burka clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/07/2023 08:23 AM
Russia destroys drone over Kaluga region
By REUTERS
08/07/2023 08:12 AM
Hamas thwarted PIJ rocket fire from Gaza Strip - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
08/07/2023 01:42 AM
Eight people injured in a car accident in the Galilee
By Yoav Etiel/Walla!
08/07/2023 01:11 AM
Stones thrown at vehicle in Mount Scopus, one injured
By SHLOMI HELLER/WALLA!
08/06/2023 11:31 PM
Saudi-hosted meeting on Ukraine ends with pledge to continue talks
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 10:43 PM
Warner Bros movie 'Barbie' ticket sales top $1 billion
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 10:00 PM
Zelensky says Ukraine making progress with Patriot, IRIS-T defenses
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 09:39 PM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes Afghanistan-Tajikistan border - GFZ
By REUTERS
08/06/2023 04:57 PM
