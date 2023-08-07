Israeli doctors threaten to not work if gov't rejects court ruling

The "White Coats" healthcare staff protest organization threatened to not go to work should the government choose to disobey the potential verdicts of the High Court, Israeli media reported on Monday.

"The responsibility for the disruptions in the health system will be placed entirely on the prime minister and his ministers who led to this," the protest organization said.

The declaration comes regarding the possibility that the High Court may strike down the government's decision to restrict the use of the reasonableness standard.