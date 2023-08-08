Germany has offered to Poland extending the deployment of three Patriot air defense units until the end of 2023, the defense ministry in Berlin said on Tuesday.

"An extension beyond the end of 2023 is not foreseen," the ministry said in a statement.

Together with three Patriot air defense units, some 300 German soldiers have been based in the Polish town of Zamosc, about 50 km (31 miles) from the Ukrainian border, since the start of the year to protect the southern town and its crucial railway link to Ukraine.