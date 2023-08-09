The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion, Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa, and the Open University declared a labor dispute on Wednesday to prepare for a possible strike in protest of the government's judicial reform plan.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, Ben-Gurion University, and Bar-Ilan University are advancing similar moves as well.

"Academia stands at the forefront of the struggle to preserve democracy and calls on other organizations in the public and private sectors to prepare for the shutdown of the economy if the government dares to disobey the law and the ruling of the High Court of Justice," the academia protest movement said on Wednesday.