Israeli universities announce labor dispute to prepare anti-reform strike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 9, 2023 14:27

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Technion, Tel Aviv University, the University of Haifa, and the Open University declared a labor dispute on Wednesday to prepare for a possible strike in protest of the government's judicial reform plan.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, Ben-Gurion University, and Bar-Ilan University are advancing similar moves as well.

"Academia stands at the forefront of the struggle to preserve democracy and calls on other organizations in the public and private sectors to prepare for the shutdown of the economy if the government dares to disobey the law and the ruling of the High Court of Justice," the academia protest movement said on Wednesday.

Herzog urges respect between religions during visit to Haifa monastery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 12:45 PM
Poland to send 2,000 troops to Belarus border -PAP
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 12:42 PM
Assad says he will not meet Turkish president under his conditions
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 12:29 PM
Suspect to be indicted for murder of Yair Hadad
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 12:11 PM
Iran says it has obtained supersonic cruise missile technology- Tasnim
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 11:55 AM
Nine bodies found after fire in holiday home for disabled in France
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 10:35 AM
Suspects in Gilo stabbing attack to be indicted in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 10:20 AM
Ben-Gvir stops Tibi from visiting Palestinian suspects in Burka clashes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/09/2023 09:15 AM
Activists bring bananas to Hayut’s home to protest ‘banana republic'
By MICHAEL STARR
08/09/2023 09:00 AM
Russia shoots down two Ukrainian drones near Moscow - defense ministry
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 08:38 AM
Beijing reports 33 deaths from flooding, 18 still missing
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 05:43 AM
Biden says 'democracy won' in Ohio when voters rejected abortion measure
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 05:43 AM
World Bank says Uganda's anti-LGBTQ law violates its values
By REUTERS
08/09/2023 12:32 AM
Israeli soldier convicted of selling ammunition, intel on IDF bases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/08/2023 09:04 PM
Berlin ready to extend Patriot air defense deployment to Poland
By REUTERS
08/08/2023 08:37 PM
