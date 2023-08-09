Israel Police approves permit for Tel Aviv light rail

Permits were approved for the operation of the red line of the Tel Aviv light rail which is set to open later this month, according to a joint statement released by Israel Police and Metropolitan Mass Transit System Ltd. on Wednesday.

The red line is expected to begin commercial travel on August 18th, 2023 after beginning construction in August 2015 and is expected to be used for travel by 250,000 passengers daily. The line will operate in the Gush Dan area from Petah Tikva through Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv, and Bat Yam.

The line will extend over 24 kilometers, both above and underground across 34 stations in the region, according to the statement.