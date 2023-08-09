High Court sets dates for reasonableness law preliminary responses

The High Court of Justice ruled that respondents must submit preliminary responses to the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Standard petition hearing by September 3, the court announced on Wednesday. Petitioners must submit their main arguments by September 7.

Several additional petitions filed in recent days were rejected for consolidation for the hearing, as the hearing date and bench had already been decided. The hearing for eight petitions calling for the striking of the Reasonableness law will be presided over by 15 justices for the first time in history.

The court is also considering a request to broadcast the proceedings, which will take place on September 12.