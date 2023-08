An attempted shooting attack targeted an IDF post near Ya'bad in the northern West Bank on Saturday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday.

No injuries were caused in the attack. IDF soldiers are searching for the suspected attackers.