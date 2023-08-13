Toddlers hit on head, shaken at Hod Hasharon kindergarten

At the end of an accelerated police investigation into a Hod Hasharon kindergarten, prosecutors and police said on Sunday that they suspected that dozens of cases of child abuse had taken place.

Police had watched hundreds of hours of footage from the childcare center, and documented the suspects hitting the children on the head, force-feeding them, swinging them, and shaking them.

The owner, a Hod Hasharon resident in her 40s, and a resident of Tira in her 30s were detained for questioning. The owner was released under restrictions, and the assistant was placed under house arrest. The kindergarten was closed for 60 days.