Russia is likely aiming for self-sufficiency in Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (OWA-UAVs) in the coming months, the British military said on Wednesday.

Russia has almost certainly started to deploy domestically produced one-way attack OWA-UAVs based on Iranian Shahed designs, the defense ministry said in its daily intelligence on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Indigenous manufacturing will likely allow Russia to establish a more reliable supply of OWA-UAVs," it said, adding, "The performance of these weapons has been variable and Ukraine has proved effective in neutralizing the majority of incoming OWA-UAVs."