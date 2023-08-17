The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Zelensky halts direct contact between Ukraine and Belarus - Lukashenko

Lukashenko also said he believed Russia had already achieved its goals in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and said the two sides should sit at the negotiating table.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 19:42

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 19:51
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside Moscow (photo credit: REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not trying to push Belarus into joining the war in Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an online interview published on Thursday.

"To involve Belarus... what will that give? Nothing," said Lukashenko, one of Putin's closest allies.

Lukashenko also said he believed Russia had already achieved its goals in what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, and said the two sides should sit at the negotiating table and be ready to discuss all the issues, including the future of Crimea and other territory Moscow claims.

Lukashenko says Zelensky halted direct contacts between Ukraine and Belarus

There have been direct contacts between Ukraine and Belarus but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky put a halt to them, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during an online interview broadcast on Thursday.

The last such contact occurred a few months ago and included a discussion of the possibility of Belarus entering the war on Russia's side, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER DEMYANCHUK/POOL VIA REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attend a meeting in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 23, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXANDER DEMYANCHUK/POOL VIA REUTERS)
 

 



