Law enforcement probing threats over Trump election case in Georgia

Law enforcement officials were investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference probe in Georgia, and were aware of the personal information of special grand jury members being shared online, the local sheriff's office said.

"As the lead agency, our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump was hit with a sweeping fourth set of criminal charges on Monday when the Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.